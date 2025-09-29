9/28 Sports Brief

Europe wins the Ryder Cup and reasserts its dominance over the Americans

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Europe has won the Ryder Cup, just like everyone expected. It just didn’t happen without a few nervous moments. The Americans rallied from a seven-point deficit to have a flicker of hope. Europe needed only two points to retain the cup. Ludvig Åberg in the fifth match got the first one. Matt Fitzpatrick earned a halve that felt like a consolation because he had Bryson DeChambeau down by 5 holes at one point. Shane Lowry put his name in Irish lore with a halve to secure the cup. And then Tyrrell Hatton got the winning half-point for Europe.

Mercury overcome 13-point deficit in 4th quarter, beat Lynx 86-81 to advance to WNBA Finals

PHOENIX (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scores 23 points, and DeWanna Bonner hits clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Phoenix Mercury rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Lynx 86-81 in Game 4. The Mercury advance to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2021. Phoenix will face the Indiana-Las Vegas winner. Indiana forced a Game 5 earlier Sunday with a 90-83 home victory. The Mercury won the last three games of the best-of-five semifinal series against the top-seeded Lynx. Bonner scores 11 points in the fourth quarter, while Satou Sabally adds 21 points. Minnesota’s Kayla McBride leads with 31 points. The Lynx play without coach Cheryl Reeve and All-Star guard Napheesa Collier

On target: Jaxson Dart dazzles in his first NFL start while leading Giants to win over Chargers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jaxson Dart made a strong debut as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback. Dart, the 25th overall pick from Ole Miss, ran for a 15-yard touchdown to finish a 90-yard drive on the opening possession en route to helping the Giants beat the previously undefeated Los Angeles Chargers 21-18. The game Sunday marked his first start after replacing the benched Russell Wilson. Coach Brian Daboll gave him the starting job earlier this week as the Giants seek their first win after an 0-3 start. Dart was 13 of 20 for 111 yards, including a 3-yard TD pass to Theo Johnson, and ran 10 times for 54 yards.

Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell lead Fever past Aces 90-83 to even series and set up decisive Game 5

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star center Aliyah Boston finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds while Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points to help the Indiana Fever avoid elimination in the WNBA semifinals with a 90-83 victory over the second-seeded Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. The best-of-five series is now tied 2-2 with a winner-take-all Game 5 set for Tuesday in Las Vegas. The winner faces either top-seeded Minnesota or fourth-seeded Phoenix. A’ja Wilson scored 31 points to become the seventh player in league history with 1,000 points in her playoff career. But the Fever led the entire second half and closed it out late when Las Vegas mistakenly called an extra timeout, resulting in a technical foul and possession going back to the Fever.

Lamar Jackson strains hamstring and Ravens lose 4 other starters to injuries in loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be evaluated further on Monday after leaving Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a right hamstring strain. Losing Jackson added to a wave of injuries for the Ravens, who fell to 1-3. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley left with an ankle injury, cornerback Marlon Humphrey departed with a calf injury, linebacker Roquan Smith was ruled out with a hamstring injury and cornerback Nate Wiggins left with what appeared to be an elbow injury. By the end of the game, Baltimore was missing seven of its starters on defense alone.

Giants’ Malik Nabers carted off against Chargers with knee injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was carted off the field with an injured right knee against the Los Angeles Chargers. The injury happened in the second quarter Sunday when Nabers attempted to catch a deep pass from Jaxson Dart, who was making his first NFL start. Trainers rushed to assist Nabers. The Giants didn’t provide an update on the injury after the game. But the fear is that it could be a serious injury to Nabers’ ACL, which would be a significant blow to the Giants’ offense.

Red Sox and Yankees meet in high-profile Wild Card Series starting Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge prefers to focus on the Yankees’ upcoming Wild Card Series against Boston rather than past losses. Despite beating the Orioles and finishing with a 94-68 record, the Yankees lost the division title to Toronto on a tiebreaker. The Yankees will host the Red Sox in a best-of-three series starting Tuesday. Boston’s Garrett Crochet and New York’s Max Fried start the opener in a matchup of top left-handers, followed by Brayan Bello of the Red Sox and Carlos Rodón of the Yankees in Game 2. The Yankees have home-field advantage due to a better record than Boston.

Reds earn 1st playoff berth since 2020 as they capitalize on Mets’ big fade

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020 after overtaking the New York Mets for the National League’s third and final wild card on the season’s final weekend. Cincinnati got to the postseason with plenty of help from the stumbling Mets. The Reds blew an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot on their own Sunday when they squandered a 2-0 lead in a 4-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. But they still earned the NL’s last postseason spot when the Mets lost 4-0 to the Miami Marlins.

Rory McIlroy calls out ‘unacceptable and abusive behavior’ from Bethpage fans at Ryder Cup

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Rory McIlroy helped Europe win the Ryder Cup and then called out the hostile New York crowd for “unacceptable and abusive behavior.” Over his five matches at Bethpage Black, McIlroy endured a torrent of insults about everything from his personal life to past failures on the golf course. People shouted out as he lined up to swing and putt. Someone threw a beer at his wife. During the European team’s winning news conference, McIlroy said golf “should be held to a higher standard” for fan behavior. He noted that the hecklers were a minority in a crowd of “true golf fans.”