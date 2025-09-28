The Florida Job: Scuba suit-wearing man robs restaurant

The word “scuba” is actually an acronym for “self-contained underwater breathing apparatus.” For one man, it was also a self-contained underwater stealing apparatus.

According to ABC affiliate WFTV, Florida’s Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of robbing a restaurant and swimming away with the cash in a scuba suit.

The man allegedly swam up to the Paddlefish restaurant, which is located aboard a steamboat, stowed his scuba gear, entered the manager’s office, and forced employees to close their eyes as he stole between $10,000 and $20,000. He then allegedly retrieved his equipment, dove back into the water and disappeared into the murky depths.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.