Adventist Columbia Gorge asks state to close nearly half its beds

Bill Beers photo

Adventist Health Columbia Gorge, which took over Mid-Columbia Medical Center Hospital and promised to the state to maintain services, now has asked for permission to cut the number of beds nearly in half, from 49 to 25. The reason given is money. By reducing the number of beds, the hospital can change its designation from a nonprofit, secular regional tertiary care center to a critical access hospital. Medicare pays significantly higher reimbursement rates to critical access hospitals to ensure medical coverage in rural areas.

According to The Lund Report, which covers medical issues in Oregon and Washington and posted a story detailed story Friday, the hospital’s financial picture has improved, but it still lost more than $5 million last year. The parent organization, Adventist Health Systems West, lost $119 million on revenues of $6.9 billion last year, according to documents filed recently when the organization issued $425 million in new bonds.

When the state authorized the takeover, it issued some strict requirements, including that Adventist invest $100 million the local hospital over 10 years, and that it not restrict any services.

Adventist promised to “strengthen and grow” the hospital in its initial filing. Now its lawyers say that because the hospital has agreements with Providence Hood River and Skyline hospitals and patients could be transferred to them, it doesn’t believe services will be restricted.

By comparison, Providence Hood River has 25 beds, and Skyline has 14. Adding Adventist’s current 49 beds gives a total of 87. Cutting out 24 beds from Adventist would leave a total of 63, a reduction of 27 percent. Even if Adventist reached similar agreements with Klickitat Valley Health and their 16 beds, it would still mean a 23 percent reduction in local hospital beds at a time local populations are growing.

The Oregon Health Authority, which regulates hospitals, is looking for public comment. Because ducking obligations by claiming others can pick up the slack is a huge warning sign.

People can send an email to [email protected], fill out an online public comment form, or leave a voicemail at 503-945-6161.