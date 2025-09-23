Lions run over the Ravens, sack Lamar Jackson 7 times in a 38-30 win over Baltimore

What famous person was the book editor at Doubleday from 1978 to 1994?

The famous person who was a book editor at Doubleday from 1978 to 1994 was Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Her publishing career at Doubleday spanned 16 years, lasting until her death in 1994. During her time there, she held the titles of associate editor and, from 1982 onward, senior editor. She was known for championing books related to history, art, and culture, and for working with authors like Michael Jackson and Louis Auchincloss.