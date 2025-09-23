Lions run over the Ravens, sack Lamar Jackson 7 times in a 38-30 win over Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery ran for two touchdowns apiece, and the Detroit Lions bullied their way to a 38-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Lions sacked Lamar Jackson seven times and outrushed the Ravens 224 yards to 85. Detroit scored on drives of 98 and 96 yards against a Baltimore front that was without defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike and showed little ability to handle the Lions physically up front. Up 31-24 at the two-minute warning, Detroit converted on fourth-and-2 from their own 49 when Jared Goff completed a 21-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Then Montgomery raced for a 31-yard touchdown with 1:42 to play, capping a 151-yard night for the running back.