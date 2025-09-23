9/22 Sports Brief

Bruce Pearl, winningest men’s basketball coach in Auburn history, announces retirement

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl has announced his retirement months after taking the Tigers to another NCAA Final Four. Pearl’s 38-year-old son Steven Pearl is taking over as head coach of the Tigers. In a 14-minute video posted on social media Monday, the 65-year-old Pearl says he feels it’s time to pass the torch. Pearl is leaving Auburn as the school’s winningest men’s coach after taking the Tigers to their only two Final Fours. Pearl will move into an ambassador role as an assistant to Auburn’s athletic director and says he isn’t going into politics after rumors had circulated about a potential senate run.

PSG’s Dembélé wins the Ballon d’Or and Barcelona’s Bonmati achieves award hat trick

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé has won the Ballon d’Or. He led PSG to its first Champions League title. Dembélé is the sixth Frenchman to win the award following the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema. Aitana Bonmatí received the women’s award for the third consecutive year, matching the feats of Michel Platini and Lionel Messi. Dembélé inspired PSG to a 5-0 win in the Champions League final.

49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa is out for the season with a torn ACL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco star defensive end Nick Bosa tore the ACL in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season. Bosa hurt his knee in the first half of a win over Arizona on Sunday and didn’t return to the game. Bosa gave a thumbs-down after the injury but initial tests did not show a torn ACL. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that more tests would be needed to determine the severity of the injury and the results Monday showed that Bosa had torn his ACL and his season was done.

The Padres earn a playoff spot for the 4th time in 6 seasons

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are headed back to the playoffs for the fourth time in six seasons. The Padres clinched a playoff berth with a 5-4, 11-inning win against the three-time NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. The Padres pulled within 2 1/2 games of the idle Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West race and 2 1/2 games behind the idle Chicago Cubs in the race for the National League’s first of three wild card spots.

The Ryder Cup is off to an emotional start for Team USA

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — A quiet start to Ryder Cup week has turned emotional for the Americans. Captain Keegan Bradley had New York firefighter Chris Mascali speak on the first tee before an empty grandstand at sunrise. His father died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Mascali had his father’s helmet with him and that’s now in the American team room at Bethpage Black. European captain Luke Donald gave his team a reminder of what they can do this week. They were dressed in salmon pink outerwear. That’s the color the 1987 team wore when it won on U.S. soil for the first time.

ACC moving to 9-game football schedule starting next year, aligning with rest of Power Four peers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving to a nine-game league schedule for football while having teams play at least 10 games against power-conference opponents, though there will be variables due to the league’s odd number of football-playing member schools. Going from an eight- to a nine-game model would align the ACC with its power-conference peers in the Big 12, Big Ten and Southeastern conferences. The ACC would join the SEC in playing 10 games against Power Four opponents. The SEC announced its plans for a nine-game schedule last month.

Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb and Tyler Booker could land on IR with sprained ankles, Jerry Jones says

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says star receiver CeeDee Lamb and rookie right guard Tyler Booker could land on injured reserve after sustaining high ankle sprains against Chicago. Lamb was injured the first time he touched the ball in the 31-14 loss to the Bears. Booker played all 74 snaps. Booker’s injury comes a week after the Cowboys lost second-year center Cooper Beebe to a foot injury. Beebe could miss up to eight weeks. Dallas plays Green Bay on Sunday night in Micah Parsons’ return. The Cowboys traded the star pass rusher to the Packers a week before the season.

Backup quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Marcus Mariota and Mac Jones had success in Week 3

Backup quarterbacks had a big day Sunday. Carson Wentz and Marcus Mariota were sharp in leading their teams to lopsided wins as fill-in starters. Mac Jones overcame a costly turnover and engineered a game-winning final drive. Wentz was 14 of 20 for 173 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota’s 48-10 rout over Cincinnati. Mariota was 15 of 21 for 207 yards and one TD, and also ran for 40 yards and a score, in Washington’s 41-24 win against Las Vegas. Jones completed 27 of 41 passes for 284 yards with one TD and one interception in San Francisco’s 16-15 win.