9/19 Sports Brief

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels will not play against the Raiders on Sunday because of an injured knee

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will miss Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of an injured left knee. It is the first game Daniels will sit out since entering the NFL last season. He was unable to fully participate in practice on Friday after also missing work with his teammates on Wednesday and Thursday. Washington coach Dan Quinn said the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year won’t play this week and Marcus Mariota will replace Daniels in the lineup. It will be the first start for Mariota since 2022 with the Atlanta Falcons.

49ers’ Brock Purdy ‘highly unlikely’ to start Sunday against Cardinals because of toe injury

SANTA CLARA. Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Brock Purdy is highly unlikely to start for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a toe injury. He was listed as questionable for the game against the Arizona Cardinals, with a final decision expected on Saturday. Coach Kyle Shanahan mentioned Purdy might serve as a backup if he can’t start. Mac Jones would start his second game if Purdy isn’t ready. Purdy injured his toe in the season opener and missed last week’s game. He returned to practice on a limited basis this week. The 49ers have other players dealing with injuries, affecting their lineup for Sunday.

Lyles wins his fourth 200-meter world title. Jefferson-Wooden completes a sprint sweep

TOKYO (AP) — Noah Lyles pulled ahead of Kenny Bednarek heading into the straightaway then held him off down the stretch to capture his fourth title in a much-awaited 200 meters at the world championships. Lyles finished in 19.52 seconds for a .06-second margin over Bednarek who led at the halfway point, fell behind by a few steps but was closing the gap over the final footsteps. Lyles matched Usain Bolt with four titles at the world championships. Minutes later, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden completed the first women’s 100-200 double at worlds since Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, winning in 21.68 seconds — a .46-second margin over surprise silver medalist Amy Hunt of Britain.

Mets slugger Juan Soto hits career-high 42nd homer in first year of $765 million contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto has hit his career-high 42nd homer. The slugger reached the milestone in the first year of his record $765 million contract with the New York Mets. Soto’s 419-foot, three-run shot to straightaway center capped a six-run rally in the fourth inning against Washington. The 26-year-old topped his previous career high, which he set last season with the crosstown Yankees. Soto signed his 15-year deal with the Mets in December. He’s the eighth player this century to have consecutive 40-homer seasons for different clubs.

Thomas has a triple-double as the Mercury eliminate the defending WNBA champion Liberty 79-73

PHOENIX (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had a 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in her fifth career playoff triple-double, and the Phoenix Mercury advanced to the second round of the WNBA playoffs by eliminating the defending champion New York Liberty 79-73 in Game 3 on Friday night. Satou Sabally added 23 points and 12 rebounds for the fourth-seeded Mercury, who play at top-seeded Minnesota on Sunday to start the best-of-five semifinal round. Thomas has five of the seven WNBA playoff triple-doubles. Breanna Stewart, five days after spraining the MCL in her left knee in overtime of a Game 1 win, scored 30 points for the Liberty.

WNBA semifinals set: Minnesota, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Indiana reach second round

The WNBA semifinals are set and a new champion is guaranteed after all four remaining teams were challenged in the opening round. Minnesota, Las Vegas and Phoenix have all made it this far in the past few years, while Indiana won a playoff series for the first time in a decade. The Lynx will face the Mercury, and the Aces will play the Fever in best-of-five series that begin Sunday. The Lynx are looking for their first championship since 2017. They’ll face a confident Phoenix squad that knocked out the defending champion New York Liberty in three games.

Max Scherzer allows 7 runs while getting 2 outs, raising concerns for Blue Jays as playoffs near

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Max Scherzer has struggled to escape the first inning unscathed. On Friday night, he didn’t get out of the first at all. The veteran Blue Jays right-hander was pulled after two-thirds of an inning, the shortest start without an injury of his 18-year career. Scherzer allowed seven runs on seven hits while getting two outs, and Toronto went on to lose 20-1 to the Kansas City Royals. Blue Jays manager John Schneider called it “a weird outing” from a player who’s likely bound for the Hall of Fame. Scherzer said he wasn’t overly concerned. He has a career-worst 5.06 ERA this season.

IOC confirms Russians competing as neutrals at Milan-Cortina Games and no talks on Israel

MILAN (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has confirmed that Russian athletes will compete as Individual Neutral Athletes at next year’s Milan-Cortina Winter Games. This decision follows the same approach used at the Paris Games. IOC president Kirsty Coventry says nothing has changed from Paris. Restrictions remain for Russian athletes in the military or those supporting the invasion of Ukraine. The IOC clarified that it has never discussed banning Israel from the Games. The Milan-Cortina Games will take place in northern Italy from Feb. 6-22. Security concerns are heightened due to recent pro-Palestinian protests.

McLaughlin-Levrone says hurdles-400 double is possible. But would she want to do it?

TOKYO (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone holds the world record in the 400-meter hurdles and took a giant step closer to setting it in the 400 flat at world championships. Would she ever consider racing in both if the schedule allowed? She acknowledged there’s been a lot of talk about doubles but says it’s not a matter of whether it would be possible, but whether she would want to do it. Olympic oganizers in years past have adjusted schedules on the track program to give greats like Michael Johnson and Allyson Felix a chance to double in their best races.