9/12 Sports Brief

Aaron Judge hits his 362nd career homer, passing Joe DiMaggio for 4th in New York Yankees history

BOSTON (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit his 362nd home run, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio and taking sole possession of fourth place on the franchise’s career list. One game after Judge homered twice to tie DiMaggio with President Donald Trump at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees captain hit the second pitch he saw from Boston’s Lucas Giolito over the Green Monster in left-center field at Fenway Park. At 468 feet, it was the longest homer at Fenway since Judge hit a 470-footer last July. Judge reached 362 homers in his 1,130th game, while DiMaggio played 1,736 games.

Jacob deGrom gets present in Citi Field return: a 6-run lead before throwing his first pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom received a present in his return to Citi Field: a six-run lead before he threw a pitch. He was greeted with applause when he came out to warm up before his first appearance against the New York Mets since leaving in December 2022. A two-time Cy Young Award winner who went 82-57 in nine seasons for the Mets, deGrom received a somewhat muted response when he took the mound only because fans were stunned when the Texas Rangers knocked out rookie Josh Tong after two outs in a 22-minute top of the first.

Tigers’ Skubal leaves game against Marlins after experiencing left side tightness

MIAMI (AP) — Detroit Tigers star left-hander Tarik Skubal will undergo tests after he left the club’s 8-2 loss to the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning Friday night after experiencing tightness in his left side. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner — and favorite to repeat this year — allowed a leadoff single to Heriberto Hernández and then retired Eric Wagaman on a flyout to center field when he exited. Tigers shortstop Javier Báez also left early, when he fouled off a pitch that struck near his left eye in the second inning. He cleared protocol for a possible concussion.

Gender testing returns to track, stirring up harsh memories and doubts that date to the 1980s

TOKYO (AP) — World Athletics portrayed gender testing as a common-sense way to protect the female category in track and field. But bringing back a test that had been on the shelf for a quarter century is hardly a unanimously praised idea. With females required to take the test to compete in this week’s world championships, a man who helped develop it and an athlete whose career was shut down in the 1980s after taking that test are among the critics.

Ben Griffin takes a 2-shot lead in Napa ahead of his Ryder Cup debut

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Ben Griffin is making his Ryder Cup debut in two weeks. All he’s thinking about at the Procore Championship is winning another golf tournament. Griffin had another bogey-free round and shot a 66 at Silverado. That gives him a three-shot lead over fellow Ryder Cup rookie Russell Henley and top-ranked amateur Jackson Koivun. The Auburn junior shot a 66 after going 3-1 in the Walker Cup. U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun was five behind. Ten Americans on the Ryder Cup team are at the Procore Championship trying to stay sharp. Scottie Scheffler shot a 68 and was eight shots behind Griffin.

John Daly makes a 19 to set wrong kind of PGA Tour Champions record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — John Daly is in the PGA Tour Champions record book for the highest score on a hole. He made a 19 in the first round of the Sanford International. Daly hit seven straight balls into a hazard at the par-5 12 hole of Minnehaha Country Club. The previous record for a single hole was 16. Daly even broke his own record. It was in 1998 at Bay Hill when he hit six consecutive shots into the water on the sixth hole and made 18. On Friday, the 59-year-old Daly wound up with an 88. His high score on the PGA Tour was a 90.

Jackson Koivun starred in Walker Cup. Now he’s challenging Ryder Cup players

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Jackson Koivun helped lead the Americans to a Walker Cup victory last week at Cypress Point. Now he’s competing against Americans who are playing the Ryder Cup. Koivun is the top-ranked amateur in the world and a junior at Auburn. He shot 66 in the second round of the Procore Championship and sits three shots out of the lead going into the weekend at Silverado. None of this is a big surprise. He tied for fifth at the Wyndham Championship in his last PGA Tour start. He has missed only one cut in six pro tournaments he’s played this year.

Commanders’ Wise is out for the season and team believes Ekeler tore his Achilles, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the players’ status tells The Associated Press that Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. will miss the rest of the season after having surgery for a quadriceps injury. The person also says Friday that the Commanders believe starting running back Austin Ekeler tore his right Achilles tendon in their loss to the Green Bay Packers but are awaiting tests to confirm the severity of the injury. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced by the club. Wise is a 31-year-old in his ninth NFL season and first with Washington. Ekeler is a 30-year-old in his ninth NFL season and second with Washington.

Mendoza, Cooper lead No. 22 Indiana to 73-0 victory over overmatched Indiana State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza threw five first-half touchdown passes, Omar Cooper Jr. tied an Indiana record with four TD receptions and the No. 22 Hoosiers routed Indiana State 73-0 on Friday night. Indiana (3-0) allowed only 77 yards in its largest shutout victory since a 78-0 romp over Franklin on Oct. 19, 1901. Mendoza, a California transfer, completed his first 14 passes. He finished 19 of 20 for 270 yards, and did not play in the second half. Cooper had 58-yard TD catch from Mendoza’s brother, Alberto, in the third quarter to finish with 10 catches for 207 yards. He tied James Hardy’s 2006 record for TD catches in a game. Indiana State is 2-1.

A’ja Wilson’s incredible season earns her a second straight AP Player of the Year award

A’ja Wilson followed up a historic season with another incredible one to earn AP Player of the Year for the second straight time. The Las Vegas Aces star topped Napheesa Collier of Minnesota and Alyssa Thomas of Phoenix, who both had terrific seasons. Aces coach Becky Hammon says Wilson “is the most exciting player in the W.” Paige Bueckers is AP Rookie of the Year and Golden State’s Natalie Nakase is AP Coach of the Year. The WNBA will announce its postseason awards over the course of the playoffs which begin Sunday.