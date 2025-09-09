9/09 The Dalles City Council meeting

Sarah Kellums, of the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, has the unusual title of Director of Development and Partnerships for the organization, and she joined Executive Director Leslie Narramore for a presentation to The Dalles City Council last night.

“This is the promise of Community Action, and I just wanted to highlight this, because this is the umbrella that we all work under, and that is that community action changes peoples lives, embodies the spirit of hope, improves communities and makes America a better place to live. We have been doing that here llocally since 1965, and we are going to continue to do that.”

MCCAC is the organization that rounded up the funds to create the Gloria Center, a location that has six social service agencies in one location to help people in need. Mayor Rich Mays noted that the city had contributed a half million dollars toward the cost of the center.