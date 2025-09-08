6/07 Sports Brief

Josh Allen rallies Bills for 16 points in last 4 minutes to stun Ravens 41-40 in prime-time thriller

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen led Buffalo to three scores in the final four minutes, the last a 32-yard field goal by Matt Prater as time expired, and the Bills rallied from 15 points down to stun the Baltimore Ravens 41-40 in a season-opening thriller. Buffalo scored 16 points in the last 3:56, with Prater’s kick capping a nine-play, 66-yard drive over the final 1:26. Allen went 33 of 46 for 394 yards with two touchdowns and scored two more rushing in a matchup of the NFL’s past two MVPs. He spoiled a strong performance by Lamar Jackson, the 2023 MVP who threw for two scores and ran for another.

Aaron Rodgers looks right at home vs. Jets in Steelers debut with 4 TD passes in win

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers looked right at home in his debut with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 41-year-old quarterback threw four touchdown passes against his former team in a 34-32 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Rodgers’ first game with Pittsburgh to begin his 21st NFL season came after a two-year stint with the Jets that included Super Bowl dreams and mostly disappointing results. Rodgers joined the Steelers after being released by the Jets in the offseason. He threw two touchdown passes in a 50-second span that put the Steelers up in the fourth quarter.

Carlos Alcaraz beats rival Jannik Sinner at the U.S. Open for a 6th Slam title and the No. 1 ranking

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has reasserted his superiority over Jannik Sinner with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory in the U.S. Open final. Sunday’s showdown was the third Grand Slam tournament in a row where these elite, young rivals met to decide the champion. Alcaraz claimed his second trophy at Flushing Meadows and sixth overall at a major. President Donald Trump sat in a sponsor’s suite in Arthur Ashe Stadium and received a mix of cheers and boos when he offered a wave beforehand and again when he was shown on videoboards after the first set. The match’s start was delayed by about a half-hour because of extra security.

Ravens’ stunning collapse: Baltimore blows 15-point lead in final 4 minutes in 41-40 loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Lamar Jackson regrets losing his cool by shoving a Bills fan during a touchdown celebration. Running back Derrick Henry feels worse for losing a fumble that led to the Ravens’ collapse. Baltimore squandered a 15-point lead in the final four minutes, losing its season-opener 41-40 to the Buffalo Bills. Henry, who rushed for 169 yards and scored two touchdowns, took responsibility for the loss. Jackson, productive in his showdown with Josh Allen, expressed regret over the altercation with a fan in the endzone. The Ravens became the first team to lose when scoring 40 or more points and leading by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Oregon jumps to No. 4 in AP Top 25 behind Ohio St, Penn St, LSU; Illinois, Florida State into top 10

Ohio State, Penn State and LSU remain the top three teams in The Associated Press Top 25. No. 4 Oregon is back in the top five and No. 18 South Florida is ranked for the first time in seven years. Georgia’s uninspired win caused them to slip to No. 6 behind Miami. Texas, Notre Dame, Illinois and Florida State round out the top 10.

Allemand scores 21, Burrell sparks late run; Sparks beat Wings 91-77, remain alive in playoff hunt

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julie Allemand had a career-high 21 points, Rae Burrell scored 11 of her 13 in a 16-0 run to open the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 91-77 on Sunday to avoid elimination from playoff contention. Los Angeles (20-22) has to win its last two regular-season games and have Seattle lose to Golden State on Tuesday night to make the postseason. The Sparks visits Phoenix on Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season at home Thursday against Las Vegas. The Wings conclude the regular season at home against Phoenix on Thursday.

Denny Hamlin advances in NASCAR playoffs at Gateway with 200th Cup win for Toyota

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Denny Hamlin won from the pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway, playing the strategy perfectly to lead the final 25 laps in his series-high fifth victory this season. With his 59th career win, Hamlin advanced to the second round of the Cup Series playoffs and joined Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, who finished second. Hamlin made his final stop with 44 laps remaining, and he cycled to the front on a caution 15 laps later. The Virginia native seized the lead from Brad Keselowski on the restart, delivering the 200th win in NASCAR’s premier series for Toyota.

Scherzer tips changeup against Yankees, with Judge signaling Rice ahead of 3-run homer

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge helped the New York Yankees with his arms even before saving a run with his glove, signaling Max Scherzer’s pitch tipping ahead of Ben Rice’s three-run homer in a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Standing off second base, Judge spread his arms ahead of a pair of Scherzer changeups in the first inning after getting a signal from Cody Bellinger, the runner at first. Rice prolonged his at-bat with a long foul ball on the full-count pitch, then homered off a fastball on the 10th pitch of the at-bat for a 3-0 lead.

Depay is Netherlands’ all-time top scorer with 52 goals, Germany gets first win in WCup qualifying

MADRID (AP) — Memphis Depay has become the Netherlands’ outright all-time top scorer with two goals in a 3-2 win at Lithuania in World Cup qualifying. Depay scored his 51st and 52nd goals for the Netherlands, surpassing the 50 scored by Robin van Persie. The Netherlands tops Group G with 10 points from four matches. In other games, Spain routed Turkey 6-0 with Mikel Merino scoring a hat trick, Germany won 3-1 against Northern Ireland and Belgium defeated Kazakhstan 6-0. The 12 group winners from Europe will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Georgia stuns France to reach EuroBasket quarterfinals, Slovenia and Poland also advance

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Georgia has advanced to the quarterfinals at the EuroBasket tournament for the first time with a dominant 80-70 win against France. France was runner-up to Spain in the 2022 final but both teams failed to reach the quarterfinal stage this time. Georgia advanced to face Finland, which knocked out Serbia on Saturday. Poland beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 80-72 to set up a quarterfinal against Turkey. Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić scored 42 points as Slovenia held off a fourth-quarter surge from Italy to win 84-77 and next faces World Cup winner Germany. In the last round-of-16 match, Greece beat Israel 84-79 to set up a quarterfinal match against three-time champion Lithuania.