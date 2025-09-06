Herbert outduels Mahomes to help the Chargers beat the Chiefs 27-21 in Brazil

Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns, leading the Los Angeles Chargers to a 27-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night in Sao Paulo. The win snaps a seven-game losing streak against the Chiefs. The game, streamed on YouTube, marks the NFL’s second in South America. Herbert’s performance includes a crucial 19-yard run late in the game. The Chiefs struggle to make big plays in the first half, trailing 13-6. Injuries impact both teams, with the Chiefs losing receiver Xavier Worthy early and the Chargers’ Denzel Perryman leaving in the third quarter.