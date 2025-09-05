You say tomato, Spain says toma-throw

The streets of Buñol, Spain, are running red with tomato juices.

As The Associated Press reports, Wednesday marked the 2025 edition of Tomatina, an annual celebration in which participants throw overripe tomatoes at each other.

The tradition began in 1945 and has only missed two years over the last eight decades due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tomatoes are specifically grown for the event and aren’t fit for eating.

Revelers are asked to squash each tomato before flinging it into other people, thus softening its impact. The AP notes that some attendees wore eye and ear protection.

We still don’t know the proper way to pronounce “tomato,” though.