The Dark Knight Rises … out of bed to foil a burglary

The community of Cape Coral, Florida, has their own Caped Crusader in Kyle Myvett.

According to a Facebook post from the Cape Coral Police Department, Myvett had gone to bed when his home security cameras spotted a possible intruder breaking into his car outside. So, he went outside to investigate.

Oh, did we mention he was wearing Batman pajamas?

“Still dressed in his Batman pajamas, Kyle went outside to investigate and saw the suspect rummaging through his truck,” the post reads. “Moments later, he found the same suspect in his neighbor’s garage and detained him until officers arrived.”

The suspected, identified as Justin Schimpl, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft and burglary.

Bruce Wayne would be proud.