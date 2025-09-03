And you thought YOU were the Air Guitar World Champion?

The world’s top air guitar performers traveled to Finland last week for what has become an annual display of air guitar greatness.

On Friday, 16 competitors from different nations performed in the final of the 2025 Air Guitar World Championships.

The winner was a Finland native, Aapo “The Angus” Rautio, who won his first-ever world title.

Rautio’s win was also the first time in 25 years that a competitor from Finland has won the world champion title, according to the competition’s website.

Rautio took home the title after an “air off” with the second-place winner, Japan’s Yuta Sudo “Sudo-chan.”

The two were tied after two rounds, requiring a tiebreaker.

The Air Guitar World Championships take place annually in front of thousands of people in Oulu, a city in central Finland.

The purpose of the competition, according to its website, is to promote world peace, with a motto of “Make air. Not war.”