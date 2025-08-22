8/22 Fire Weather Watch In Effect

From the National Weather Service:

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT

FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR691 AND OR703

…LOCALLY BREEZY WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FRIDAY…

.Locally breezy with low relative humidity Friday afternoon and evening in portions of central and north-central Oregon.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 691 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 703 Warm Springs Reservation.

* TIMING…From Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

* WINDS…Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.