8/10 Sports Brief

Justin Rose rallies late and beats Spaun in Memphis playoff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Justin Rose produced a stunning rally with four straight birdies to make up a three-shot deficit with five holes to play. He made two birdies in a three-hole playoff to beat U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Rose shot 67 and wound making six birdies on his last eight holes. Tommy Fleetwood remains without a PGA Tour victory after losing a two-shot lead with three holes left. He tied for third with Scottie Scheffler. Rickie Fowler and Bud Cauley were among five players who moved into the top 50 in the FedEx Cup to advance.

Lions safety Morice Norris arrives at the team’s training facility after injury, AP source says

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris was at the team’s training facility with teammates on Sunday, two days after he was taken off the field in an ambulance late in a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the details, says Norris was released from an Atlanta hospital and returned home on Saturday. Norris shared a social media post the day after he was injured, saying he’s OK and thanking people for their support.

Pawol breaks gender barrier, earns good reviews for her work behind the plate on historic weekend

ATLANTA (AP) — Jen Pawol breezed through Sunday’s Marlins-Braves game as if breaking a gender barrier was just another day on the job. Considering Pawol became the first female umpire to work behind the plate in the majors, finding a way to make history appear to be routine was especially impressive. It was an impressive cap to a memorable weekend for Pawol. She made history in Saturday’s doubleheader as the first female umpire to work a regular-season game in the majors. She moved behind the plate for the Braves’ 7-1 win on Sunday, placing her in the brightest spotlight for an umpire.

Olympian Hezly Rivera edges Leanne Wong for victory at the US gymnastics championships

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hezly Rivera has claimed victory at the U.S. gymnastics championships. The 17-year-old Olympic gold medalist pulled away on Sunday, looking ready to lead the women’s program toward the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. Rivera, the youngest member of the team that won in Paris last year, posted a two-day total of 112.000, just ahead of runner-up Leanne Wong. Three weeks after a shaky performance at the U.S. Classic, Rivera’s polished routine has all but assured her a spot on the world championship team heading to Jakarta in October. Wong also secured spots in the selection camp.

A power loss changed everything: How Palou secured his fourth IndyCar title

Alex Palou has secured his fourth IndyCar championship in five seasons. On Sunday, at Portland International Raceway, title contender Pato O’Ward lost power early in the race. O’Ward started from pole position and was the only driver who could have beaten Palou for the championship. Palou entered the race with a 121-point lead and clinched the title when O’Ward faced an electronic issue. Palou has won all his championships with Chip Ganassi Racing, dominating this season with eight wins and five poles. He joins a select group of drivers with three consecutive titles.

Rookie Shane van Gisbergen remains NASCAR’s king of the road courses with 4th victory of the season

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Shane van Gisbergen continued his march into NASCAR history and set a Cup Series rookie record with his fourth victory this season, blowing out the competition again at Watkins Glen International. The Trackhouse Racing driver joined 2020 champion Chase Elliott and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon as the only drivers to win four consecutive Cup races on road or street courses. The Auckland, New Zealand, native cruised to a big lead Sunday and led the final 17 laps, beating Christopher Bell by 11.116 seconds.

Connor Zilisch sports a smile and elbow sling at Watkins Glen a day after his nasty fall

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Sporting a smile with his left elbow in a black sling draped around his neck, Connor Zilisch was back at Watkins Glen International and recounting his scary fall in victory lane a day earlier. Zilisch took a nasty tumble while attempting a celebratory perch on his No. 88 Chevrolet after winning Saturday’s Xfinity race at the road course. The 19-year-old Zilisch was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a broken collarbone.

A’ja Wilson shocked at becoming first WNBA player with a 30-20 double-double

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There was only one way Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon could describe reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson becoming the first player in league history to register a 30-20 double-double. The coach said it was just “A’ja being A’ja.” Wilson finished with 32 points on 13-of-25 shooting to go along with her second-career 20-rebound night. It was her 14th double-double of the season. She led the Aces to a 94-86 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday night. Wilson said it’s shocking to think she’s the first with a 30-20 game given all the great players in the league.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for 5th time this season in game in loss to Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season in the third inning Sunday against the Houston Astros. Boone thought Jason Alexander’s sinker to Ryan McMahon was a low called strike. He argued with plate umpire Derek Thomas. Boone was ejected six times last season and 44 times since becoming manager in 2018. The Astros beat the Yankees 7-1.