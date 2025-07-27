7/26 Sports Brief

Harper and Schwarber spark the Phillies to a 9-4 win over the reeling Yankees, who lose Judge to IL

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper homered deep into the right-field bleachers and Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run double after New York’s 10th error in five games, sparking the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-4 win over the reeling Yankees, who avoided a major injury scare with captain Aaron Judge. Trea Turner drove in two runs and Edmundo Sosa also homered for the Phillies, who started the day a half-game behind the NL East-leading New York Mets. Schwarber had six RBIs and Turner was 6 for 11 as Philadelphia outscored New York 21-9 in the first two games of the three-game series.

Benches clear in Padres-Cardinals game as Machado and Contreras both get hit twice by pitches

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The benches cleared in a Cardinals-Padres game for the second straight night Saturday as St. Louis’ Willson Contreras and San Diego’s Manny Machado each got hit twice by pitches. The bench-clearing incident came in the ninth inning of the Padres’ 3-1 victory as Machado complained after he was hit by a pitch from Andre Granillo. Cardinals coach Jon Jay, who had been exchanging words with Machado, was ejected from the game. Contreras was hit by Robert Suarez’ pitch in the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate. Suarez then got the final two outs end the game.

Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner are set for Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki was always known for his meticulous preparation during his 19-year Major League Baseball career. For his induction into the Hall of Fame? Not so much. Suzuki said on the eve of his enshrinement that he spent his morning on the field playing baseball. He is the first Japanese player chosen for the Hall. He will be joined Sunday by CC Sabathia, a six-time All-Star who won the 2007 AL Cy Young Award, and relief pitcher Billy Wagner. Dave Parker, who died a month before he was to be inducted, and Dick Allen will be honored posthumously.

Royals acquire veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk in deal with the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Kansas City Royals acquired veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. The D-backs got right-hander Andrew Hoffmann, who has made three appearances for the Royals this season out of the bullpen. The 25-year-old was selected in the 12th round of the 2021 draft by the Braves. The 33-year-old Grichuk has played the past 1 1/2 seasons for the D-backs, with the club using his right-handed bat mostly against left-handed pitching. News of Grichuk’s trade came in the middle of Arizona’s 2-0 loss in Pittsburgh. He could be seen hugging teammates in the dugout.

Notable absentee: UEFA’s president hasn’t been seen at the Women’s Euro 2025 since the opening day

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Despite UEFA’s commitment to women’s soccer with a $1 billion strategy through 2030, its president Aleksander Ceferin hasn’t been seen at the Women’s European Championship during the thrilling knockout stages. Čeferin’s expected attendance Sunday at the England vs. Spain final in UEFA’s marquee women’s event will be just his second match in the 31-game tournament. His only other appearance was the opening ceremony game 25 days earlier in the same Basel stadium between host nation Switzerland and Norway. Women’s soccer has never dominated a UEFA presidential election and Čeferin was re-elected unopposed twice since his first victory in 2016.

Olesen has an ace, shoots 67 for a share of the 3M lead with Bhatia

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Thorbjorn Olesen aced the par-3 eighth and shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday in the 3M Open for a share of the third-round lead with Akshay Bhatia. Olesen, the 35-year-old Danish player who led after the second round, used a 6-iron on the 209-yard eighth at the TPC Twin Cities. Bhatia had a 63 to post first at 18-under 195. The 23-year-old California player with two PGA Tour victories chipped in from 42 feet for birdie on the fifth and from 55 feet for another birdie on 11. Kurt Kitayama matched the tournament and course record with a 60, finishing before Olesen and Jake Knapp teed off in the final group, to get to 17 under. Fellow Japanese player Takumi Kanaya (65) also was 17 under with Knapp (67) and Sam Stevens (66).

Inter Miami plays Cincinnati to 0-0 draw without suspended Messi

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami played FC Cincinnati to a 0-0 draw without the suspended Lionel Messi. Messi was not available for Saturday’s game after he and teammate Jordi Alba were suspended one match by Major League Soccer for skipping the All-Star game. Messi was still in attendance, watching from a suite at Chase Stadium. Miami and Cincinnati both entered the matchup as winners of six of their last seven. Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson nearly scored the winner a couple minutes into stoppage time on Saturday when he headed home MVP-candidate Evander’s free kick, but the goal was disallowed because of a foul.

Cedric Mullins hits his 100th career home run in Orioles’ 18-0 victory over Rockies

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hits his 100th career home run as the Orioles defeat the Rockies 18-0 on Saturday night. Mullins joins Brady Anderson and Paul Blair as Orioles with 100 home runs and 100 steals. Tyler O’Neill homers for the second consecutive game, while Gunnar Henderson and Coby Mayo add two-run doubles in the seventh. Trevor Rogers pitches seven innings of one-hit ball, lowering his ERA to 1.49. Antonio Senzatela allows six runs over four innings in Colorado’s worst defeat since May 10.

Leylah Fernandez beats Rybakina, and Anna Kalinskaya defeats Raducanu to reach the Washington final

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leylah Fernandez will be trying to win her first WTA title of the season, and Anna Kalinskaya will seek the first of her career when they meet each other in the final of the hard-court D.C. Open. Fernandez, the runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Open, hit 12 aces and picked up her second victory of the week against a top-20 opponent by beating 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in 3 hours, 16 minutes in the semifinals Saturday. Kalinskaya needed less than half as much time to eliminate Emma Raducanu with the help of 14 backhand winners in the other women’s semifinal. Alex de Minaur reached the men’s final.