Senator Murray Statement on Air Force Extending KC-46A Tanker Contract Award to Acquire Up to 75 Additional Aircraft Produced in Everett, WA

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, released the following statement on the Air Force’s recent decision to extend their contract with Boeing to buy up to 75 additional KC-46A aircraft. Senator Murray has been a longtime champion of KC-46A aircraft, which are produced in Everett, Washington. Last month, at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing to review the Air Force budget request, Senator Murray questioned Air Force Secretary Troy Meink on the timeline for the Air Force awarding the next tanker production contract, and the possibility of Fairchild Air Force Base receiving KC-46As.

“The decision by the Air Force to extend their contract with Boeing to purchase up to 75 additional KC-46As is a huge deal for Everett and the thousands of skilled aerospace workers in Washington state who are working hard every day to deliver world-class aircraft for our women and men in uniform. This announcement means billions of dollars in new investment in Washington state, and job security for talented aerospace workers in Washington state.

“I’ve worked for years to make the case to administration officials and anyone who would listen that these next-generation air refueling tankers are critical for keeping up with China and ensuring the success of high-stakes Air Force missions across the globe—and they should continue to be produced in Washington state. Air Force Secretary Meink told me in June that the decision on the next tanker production contract would come ‘within months,’ so I’m glad to see the Air Force roll out their final decision less than a month after our conversation.

“Extending the existing contract is not only the most cost-effective and well-considered decision for our Air Force, it’s also a boon to Washington state’s entire economy and our expert aerospace workforce.”

