Smugglers fail at smuggling tarantulas, succeed at ruining cake

Whether you prefer chocolate or vanilla or any other flavor, we can probably all agree that arachnids do not belong in cake.

Nevertheless, The Guardian reports that Germany’s Cologne Bonn Airport intercepted a package at customs containing about 1,500 tarantulas hidden in boxes meant to carry chocolate sponge cakes.

Customs agents were tipped off that something wasn’t adding up with the packages when they noticed a distinct smell that definitely didn’t suggest a sweet treat was inside.

“My colleagues at the airport are regularly surprised by the contents of prohibited packages from all over the world,” says a customs office spokesperson. “But the fact that they found around 1,500 small plastic containers containing young tarantulas in this package left even the most experienced among them speechless.”