7/20 Sports Brief

NFL teams open training camp, starting the long journey to Super Bowl 60 in San Francisco

The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions already have kicked off training camp. Rookies for several other teams have also reported. All veterans across the league are due this week. The NFL season is underway. The road to San Francisco for Super Bowl 60 begins in the grueling summer heat. Some teams have new coaches. A couple of old coaches have new teams. Star players have switched uniforms. There are position battles to determine. And, plenty of storylines to watch. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles aim for a repeat. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound after being denied the first three-peat in Super Bowl history.

Trump threatens to hold up stadium deal if Washington Commanders don’t switch back to Redskins

CLEVELAND (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to hold up a stadium deal for Washington’s football team if it doesn’t restore its old name. Trump said Sunday on his social media site that the Washington Commanders should revert to the Redskins and the Cleveland Guardians should return to the Indians. Later in the day, he threatened the NFL team’s stadium deal. The Commanders and Guardians changed their names in 2022 after years of debate over logos and names considered offensive. Both teams have stated they have no plans to change them back.

Denny Hamlin survives rain delay, overtime finish to win for 2nd straight year at Dover

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Denny Hamlin went back-to-back at Dover Motor Speedway, holding a late lead through a rain delay and an overtime finish Sunday for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s series-best fourth victory of the season. Hamlin won in the No. 11 Toyota for the second straight time at Dover to add to wins this season at Martinsville, Darlington and Michigan. Hamlin has 58 NASCAR Cup Series victories, leaving him two short of Kevin Harvick for 10th on the career list. The 44-year-old Virginia driver might hit that mark this season as he chases his first career Cup championship. Hamlin held off JGR teammate Chase Briscoe for the victory. Hendrick Motorsports drivers took the next two spots, with Alex Bowman third and Kyle Larson fourth.

Ole Miss football player Corey Adams is killed in Tennessee shooting

Authorities say an Ole Miss freshman football player has been killed in a shooting in Tennessee. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement officials found 18-year-old Corey Adams with a gunshot wound late Saturday in a vehicle in Cordova on the outskirts of Memphis. Four other unidentified men were injured in the shooting. Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide. Adams, a New Orleans native, had been a highly touted defensive lineman. The football program at the University of Mississippi says in a social media post it is “devastated” to learn of Adams’ death.

Venus Williams is back in tennis and wishes Serena would come out of retirement to join the fun

WASHINGTON (AP) — Venus Williams is back on the tennis scene and ready to compete for the first time in more than a year but she wishes her younger sister Serena were with her at the DC Open. The tournament begins Monday in Washington. This is the first tour event for Venus Williams in more than a year. She turned 45 last month. She owns seven Grand Slam singles titles and another 14 in doubles that she won alongside Serena. Serena hasn’t played since she retired after the 2022 U.S. Open.

Brewers edge Dodgers for 10th straight win, completing season sweep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Abner Uribe retired Mookie Betts with the bases loaded for the final out, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 for their 10th straight victory. Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer for the Dodgers, but Isaac Collins snapped a sixth-inning tie with a two-run single as the Brewers finished 6-0 this season against the defending World Series champions. They extended their longest winning streak since 2021 by sweeping the NL West leaders for the second time in two weeks. Los Angeles has dropped 10 of 12 overall. Collins’ two-out single off reliever Lou Trivino broke a 4-all tie and put Milwaukee ahead for good. Jose Quintana allowed four runs over six innings for the win.

Aaron Judge ties A-Rod on Yankees’ all-time home run list at 351 in win over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Aaron Judge hit the first home run of his MLB career the day after Alex Rodriguez retired. Now, the two are tied on the Yankees’ all-time home run list. Judge hit his 351st career homer in a 4-2 win over the Braves on Sunday, moving into a tie with A-Rod for sixth place in Yankees history. Judge trails Yankee greats Babe Ruth (659), Mickey Mantle (536), Lou Gehrig (493), Joe DiMaggio (361) and Yogi Berra (358) in career homers for New York. Judge’s homer on Sunday was his 36th of the season.

McIlroy falls short in bid to crown British Open homecoming with the claret jug

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s legion of fans came in hope more than expectation to the final day of the British Open at Royal Portrush. He needed a minor miracle to catch Scottie Scheffler and it wasn’t to be. McIlroy shot 2-under 69 to finish in a tie for seventh place and seven strokes behind the world No. 1. It didn’t stop the locals from celebrating their favorite son in his homecoming after winning the Masters in April to complete the career Grand Slam. McIlroy says “I’ve gotten everything I wanted out of this week apart from a claret jug.”

Wyndham Clark feels ‘terrible’ about Oakmont locker damage and says he will make good

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark says he wants to make good for damaging a locker at Oakmont. Clark damaged the locker at the century-old Pittsburgh-area club when he missed the cut at the U.S. Open last month. Oakmont Country Club’s president sent a letter to members informing them Clark had been banned from the property until he pays for damage, donates to charity and goes through anger management. Clark says he will pay for the damage. He says he wants to give back to the community and do anything he can to make the club realize it won’t happen again.