7/19 British Open update

Scottie Scheffler is on the verge of another major at the British Open by building a 4-shot lead

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Scottie Scheffler looked like the best player in golf at the British Open and now has a four-shot lead going into the final round at Royal Portrush. Scheffler played bogey-free for a 67. He had an eagle and a two birdies to build a cushion. The big difference was par saves from deep rough behind the 11th green and deep rough left of the 14th fairway. Li Haotong had a 69 and was four shots behind. Rory McIlroy had the loudest cheers and the weirdest moment when one swing unearthed two golf balls. He shot 66 but was six shots behind.

Buried ball baffles McIlroy in wild ride for hometown hero at British Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Rory McIlroy has delivered a British Open roller-coaster round of 5-under 66 that he described as “incredible” and an “absolute pleasure” and contained one of the most baffling incidents he’s ever seen on a golf course. With one swish of his wedge, McIlroy not only hit his designated ball out of the rough on No. 11 but also dug out another ball that was buried underneath the turf. The second ball popped out of the ground and settled between his feet, much to McIlroy’s surprise. He picked it up and burst out laughing. What’s not so funny with one round left of McIlroy’s Royal Portrush homecoming is a six-shot gap to leader Scottie Scheffler.