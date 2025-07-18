Hood River County, OR: FEMA Proposes New Flood Hazard Determinations

- FEMA has issued a notice seeking public comments on proposed flood hazard determinations for Hood River County, including the cities of Cascade Locks and Hood River.
- These determinations may involve changes to Base Flood Elevations, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries, and regulatory floodways on the Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs).
- The proposed changes are part of FEMA’s efforts to update floodplain management measures, which are crucial for communities to qualify for the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
- Local governments and residents have until October 16, 2025, to submit comments or appeals regarding the proposed flood hazard information.
- The updated flood hazard determinations could impact local floodplain management policies and insurance requirements, potentially affecting property owners and developers in the area.
- Residents and officials can review the Preliminary FIRM and Flood Insurance Study (FIS) reports online or at designated community map repositories.
- A Scientific Resolution Panel is available to assist in resolving any appeals that arise from conflicting scientific and technical data.
- The changes aim to enhance community resilience against flooding by ensuring accurate and up-to-date flood risk information.
Nez Perce County, ID: FEMA’s Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations
- In Nez Perce County, Idaho, including the cities of Culdesac, Lapwai, Lewiston, and Peck, as well as the Nez Perce Tribe, FEMA’s proposed flood hazard determinations could lead to changes in Base Flood Elevation, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries, and regulatory floodways.
- These changes are part of FEMA’s broader initiative to ensure communities comply with the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) requirements, which are essential for managing floodplain areas effectively.
- Local governments and residents in Nez Perce County are encouraged to review the Preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) and Flood Insurance Study (FIS) reports to understand the potential impacts on floodplain management and insurance requirements.
- The community has the opportunity to submit comments or appeal the proposed determinations by the specified deadline, with the option to engage a Scientific Resolution Panel for dispute resolution.
To view the original document on the Federal Register, click here.