The EU is delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods in hopes of reaching a deal by Aug. 1

PARIS (AP) — The European Union has decided to hold off on imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods that were set to begin Monday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the delay on Sunday, following a letter from President Donald Trump about new U.S. tariffs on EU and Mexican goods starting Aug. 1. Von der Leyen emphasized the importance of negotiations, saying the EU prefers a deal but will prepare countermeasures if talks fail. Trump’s tariff threats have created global economic uncertainty and could have an impact throughout the global economic sectors.