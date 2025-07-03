Larch Creek Fire – Winslow Rd. Fire Update 7/02 at 6 p.m.

The following is from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

Larch Creek Fire – Winslow Rd. Fire Update 1800

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. We are holding all evacuation levels overnight.

Level 2 – Be Set for Evacuation for the area of Heberlerin Rd., north to Winslow Rd, east to Hwy 197, South to Hwy 197 and Dufur Gap Rd., west to Kinglsey Rd. and Friend Rd. to intersection of Heberlein Rd.

Level 1 – Be Ready for Evacuation:

– From Hwy 197 south to Hulse Rd/Tygh Ridge Rd, east the Deschutes River, north to Center Ridge Rd. and Long Hollow Rd, west to Hwy 197

– South of Friend Rd, south of Kingsley and Old Dufur Rd, to Shadybrook Rd., east to Hwy 197.

For a live evacuation map, visit https://perimetermap.com/wascocou…/incidents/polygon/63855

###