How much would you pay for a life-sized Labubu?

A life-sized Labubu doll brought in a lot of Labu-bucks.

If the word “Labubu” means nothing to you, then clearly you’re not aware of the viral toy, which depicts a tiny monster with sharp teeth and bunny ears. Its trendiness has been driven by celebrities including Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Lisa of BLACKPINK being spotted with their own Labubu dolls, as well as its exclusivity to the China-based retailer Pop Mart.

As the BBC reports, a Labubu doll that stands over 4 feet tall was sold at a recent auction in China and ended up bringing in 1.08 million yuan, which is about $150,000.

Sounds like obtaining a Labubu will make a boo-boo in your bank account.