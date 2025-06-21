Devers homers over former team, Kershaw wins 3rd straight start

Rafael Devers hits first home run for Giants against former team Red Sox

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers hit his first home run for the Giants, connecting against his former Boston Red Sox team just six days after being traded to San Francisco. Devers began his first series against the Red Sox by going 0 for 5 on Friday and grounding out in his first at-bat Saturday. He then delivered just want his new team had been expecting when he hit an opposite-field drive off Brayan Bello over the left-field fence for a two-run homer in the third inning. Devers got loud cheers from the big crowd in San Francisco as he rounded the bases for his 216th career home run.

Clayton Kershaw wins 3rd straight start, Miguel Rojas homers in Dodgers’ 6-5 win over Nationals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw persevered through five tough innings to win his third consecutive start, and Miguel Rojas hit a two-run homer in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals. Kiké Hernández had two doubles and scored two runs, and Shohei Ohtani added an RBI single for the defending World Series champions. Los Angeles has won six of seven. Pinch-hitter Luis García Jr. had a two-run double in the seventh for the Nationals, who opened a nine-game Southern California road trip by falling to 3-15 in June. Bench coach Danny Lehmann managed the Dodgers while Dave Roberts served a one-game suspension.