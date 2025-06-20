A court hearing is not peanut butter and jelly time

There is a time and a place for everything, and a court hearing is neither the time nor the place to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

That’s what Asja Outerbridge, of Detroit, learned when she called in for a virtual hearing to address a misdemeanor charge.

Outerbridge tells CBS News Detroit that she’d been on hold for the hearing for two hours. Just as it was starting, she had begun making a classic PB&J for her young daughter.

To make matters worse, she’d forgotten that she’d put on a robe, which is not exactly court-appropriate attire. Neither her wardrobe choice nor her culinary activities sat well with the judge.

Outerbridge notes that she works as a personal stylist and is using the hearing incident to inform others about “different outfits you could wear to court, how you can present yourself, and how you can not be caught lacking in a robe, making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.”

“You don’t want to do that,” she says.