Teen Charged with Assault on a Federal Law Enforcement Officer

PORTLAND, Ore.— A Portland man made his first appearance in federal court today after he was charged with assaulting a federal law enforcement officer on Monday near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in South Portland.

Deni Jungic Wolf, 19, has been charged by criminal complaint with assaulting a federal officer resulting in bodily injury.

According to court documents, on June 16, 2025, approximately 25 people gathered in protest at an ICE office in South Portland where some individuals trespassed onto federal property and erected a make-shift shield wall that blocked vehicle traffic. At approximately 11:00pm the same evening, the crowd was advised that the property was closed and were directed to disperse. Additional federal officers, including Customs and Border Protection Tactical Unit (BORTAC) agents, were dispatched to the location to clear the barricade.

Federal officers approached the barricade holding shields to clear the obstruction. As the officers encountered the barricade, Wolf pushed into the shields with his body. A federal officer grabbed Wolf to prevent him from falling backwards and Wolf punched the officer’s head, knocking the officer’s mask from his face. The officer was exposed to pepper spray and pepper-ball dust that had been deployed to assist in clearing the barrier. Surveillance footage of the incident showed the assailant wearing distinctive red gloves, and Wolf was wearing red gloves when he was arrested.

Wolf made his first appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge and was released on conditions pending future court proceedings.

Assaulting a federal officer resulting in bodily injury is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Protective Service (FPS) and FBI. It is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

# # #