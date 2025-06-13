Rowena Fire, 6/13, 10:00 a.m. update

6/13 at 10:00 a.m.

ROWENA, Ore. – Firefighters working on the Rowena Fire overnight, although continuing to be challenged by the wind, were able to push forward on progress around the town of Rowena and along Highway 30. Sustained winds of 20-30 miles per hour were observed across the fire, however little fire growth was seen. An Infrared (IR) flight was ordered and placed the fire around 3,831 acres. More accurate mapping will be available as firefighters continue to work along the fire line and gather data.

Goals for today are centered around holding the fire in its current footprint, limiting growth and protecting homes and natural resources. Aircraft will continue to remain a critical asset on the fire, and more have been ordered. With more resources arriving to the incident, firefighters will be able to deploy more direct tactics, working at the fire’s edge to create a control line and hold the fire. As this work progresses, containment will increase.

Structural resources will continue to work around homes near the fire’s perimeter, mopping up areas that have seen fire. Firefighters will also be removing hazardous trees to increase safety in the area while work is ongoing and ahead of any residents returning. Firefighters are working as quickly and safely as possible with current evacuations in mind, as well as future fire potential across the state.

“It’s very early in fire season for us to be dealing with a large, fast-moving fire like the Rowena Fire, and deploying one of our incident management teams,” Craig Pettinger, ODF Team 2 Deputy IC said. “It doesn’t bode well for what’s ahead of us knowing we already expect an active fire season. We have a lot of fire season ahead of us, and long seasons take a toll on our firefighters and communities across the state.”

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today in the 70s, and relative humidity will be higher, predicted to reach the mid-30s, meaning more moisture will be in the air. These conditions may help to naturally lower the intensity of the fire behavior, however winds will remain steady and create smoky conditions.

A community meeting will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at The Dalles High School auditorium, 220 E 10th St The Dalles, Oregon 97058, to provide a current fire update to the public. A recording of the meeting will be later posted on YouTube and Facebook for those who can’t attend in person.

Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations remain in effect under the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office’s direction. You can search for specific addresses here: https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at The Dalles Middle School at 1100 East 12th Street. Livestock and horses can be taken to the Wasco County Fairgrounds at 81849 Fairgrounds Road.

I-84 remains open, however firefighters are continuing to work near the roadway; be aware of crews when driving through the area.

Closures: Due to the fires, Mayer State Park is closed to the public. More information is available here: https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=park.profile…

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): A “TFR” is in place at an altitude from the surface up to and including 6500 feet, daily (24 hours) until further notice. Complete information is available at https://tfr.faa.gov/tfr3/?page=detail_5_2600. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts.

6/12 5 p.m.

Fire officials held a briefing Thursday afternoon at Mayer Park on the Rowena fire, heavily attended by Portland media. Unfortunately, strong the wind noise made recording difficult. Here’s what we know as a result of the briefing: Though the fire jumped the freeway in several areas, none of the 20 homes lost in the Rowena area were on the north side of the freeway. One of the areas where the flames did cross over was at Crate’s Point. Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill responded to a reporter’s question about the Discovery Center.

“The building is still standing but had sustained minor damages,” he said. “The other thing I will report, everybody, unless you’re an authorized personnel, stay out of the fire zone. It’s highly dangerous.”

The fire did burn between the Discovery Center and the freeway, charring the wooden sign next to I-84.

Sheriff Magill reported that there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the fire.

Fire officials said they had good bulldozer lines between the fire and The Dalles, but at that time the containment was zero. The main concern was fire moving up Sevenmile Hill in steep terrain where it was difficult to reach. One large and two single-engine plane were dumping water, and a trio of helicopters did the same.

Some 180 firefighters from a number of agencies and contractors were on the scene, and at the mid-day briefing, officials said they expected 100 more by the end of the day. Winds remained heavy, enough that windsurfers were taking advantage of them.

At the end of the conference, firefighters who went to use the bathroom at Mayer Park spotted two small areas next to the west parking lot that were streaming smoke and summoned a fire truck to deal with them, and they were quickly dispatched.

Officials said that fire season was a month ahead of schedule, and reminded people that last year in Oregon, a record-setting 1.9 million acres burned.

Though the fire is greatly reduced from Wednesday, there was concern that winds would pick up overnight.

6/12 at 7:55 a.m.

The following is from the Wasco County Facebook page:

Rowena Fire Update 0645

https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or

LEVEL 3 GO NOW! Evacuation from Rowena Ferry Rd. east to River Rd. Seven Mile Hill Rd to Mountain View Dr., south to Chenowith Creek Rd and Browns Creek Rd., east to W 7th St.

LEVEL 2 BE SET Evacuation

– **NEW** Highway 30 west to Dell Rd. and State Rd., south to Seven Mile Hill Rd. east to Mountain View Dr.

– For the Port area of The Dalles.

– Snipes, west to Chenoweth Loop Rd., Chenowith Creek Rd, to Browns Creek Rd.

LEVEL 1 BE READY Evacuation

– **NEW** I-84 MP 75, west to MP 73, south to intersection of State Rd and Marsh Cut Off Rd., east to Dell Rd.

– **NEW** Intersection of Dell Rd and State Rd., west to Morgensen Rd., south to Dry Creek Rd., east to State Rd.

– **NEW** Dry Creek Rd., west to Carroll Rd and Catron Rd., south to Osborn Cutoff Rd. northeast to Dry Creek Rd.

– **NEW** Intersection of Dry Creek Rd and Osborn Cutoff Rd, south to Vensel Rd., southeast to Chenowith Creek Rd. and northeast to Seven Mile Hil Rd.

– Snipes St, east to River Rd, south to Bargeway Rd., west to I-84

– From the intersection of Seven Mile Hill Rd, east to Browns Creek Rd, East to Snipes St. to Cherry Heights Rd, south to Browns Creek Rd.

SHELTERS: A Red Cross Shelter has been opened at The Dalles Middle School (1100 E 12th St, The Dalles, OR 97058).

The Wasco County Fairgrounds (81849 Fairgrounds Rd, Tygh Valley, OR 97063) is open for livestock, horses, and people with trailers.

I-84 has reopened, however Hwy 30 is still closed.

6/12 at 4:30 a.m.

Due to the impact of the Rowena Fire, Wasco County reports that currently they have 733 homes under Level 3 GO NOW evacuation, 1195 homes under Level 2 Be Set evacuation, and 157 homes under Level 1 Be Ready evacuation.

Level 3 go now evacuation levels are still set for Seven Mile Hill Rd to Mountain View Dr., south to Chenowith Creek Rd and Browns Creek Rd., east to W 7th St. Also Level 3 go now orders for 5500 block of Highway 30 to Discovery Rd and Rowena Ferry Rd east to From 5500 Hwy 30.

Level 2 Be set evacuation orders for Port area of The Dalles as well as Snipes, west to Chenoweth Loop Rd., Chenowith Creek Rd, to Browns Creek Rd.

Level 1 Be ready evacuation orders for Snipes St, east to River Rd, south to Bargeway Rd., west to I-84 and Intersection of Seven Mile Hill Rd, east to Browns Creek Rd, East to Snipes St. to Cherry Heights Rd, south to Browns Creek Rd.

I-84 is now open between Hood River and The Dalles. U.S. 30 remains closed due to fire.

Just after 4 p.m., Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, allowing the state fire marshal to mobilize resources.

6/11 at 7 p.m.

A fire has been reported at Milepost 78 on I-84 W. Please use caution if you’re in the area.

Rowena Fire 1600 update. https://perimetermap.com/wascocou…/incidents/polygon/62320

LEVEL 3 GO NOW! Evacuation from Rowena Ferry Rd. east to River Rd. Seven Mile Hill Rd to Mountain View Dr., south to Chenowith Creek Rd and Browns Creek Rd., east to W 7th St.

LEVEL 2 BE SET Evacuation Snipes, west to Chenoweth Loop Rd., Chenowith Creek Rd, to Browns Creek Rd.

LEVEL 1 BE READY for Port area of The Dalles.

SHELTERS: The Red Cross has opened a shelter at The Dalles Middle School 1100 East 12th Street, The Dalles, Oregon. If you are affected by the wildfires burning in The Gorge, please come to the shelter. Pets are allowed and volunteers are in place to help.

For updated information, call 1-800-RedCross or download the free Red Cross Emergency App.

The Wasco County Fairgrounds (81849 Fairgrounds Rd, Tygh Valley, OR 97063) is open for livestock and horses.

I-84 and Hwy 30 is closed from Rowena to MP 82. Use alternate route.

