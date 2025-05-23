Wyden Reintroduces Bill to Allow All Americans to Vote at Home

Reintroduction of Wyden’s bill follows House Republicans recent passage of the SAVE Act that would rip away millions of Americans’ right to vote

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today announced that he has reintroduced his bill to ensure Americans can more conveniently and securely vote at home. The Vote at Home Act would allow all eligible voters to vote by mail, provide pre-paid envelopes to return ballots, and automatically register citizens to vote at DMVs.

The bill follows Republican efforts to dismantle voting rights for millions of Americans. Most recently, House Republicans passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would restrict voting rights for 69 million married women who have changed their last name and 140 million Americans who do not have a passport. In-person voter ID laws particularly hurt seniors, minorities, people with disabilities, and low-income people.

“With Trump taking over the Oval Office, far-right legislators across our country are more emboldened to make voting more difficult for millions of Americans,” Wyden said. “Taking off work to vote in person – often waiting in long lines for hours – isn’t an option for so many voters. Voting is a fundamental constitutional right. It should be easy, and bringing the Oregon Way of vote-at-home nationwide will guarantee that every eligible voter can make their voices heard.”

“Oregon was the first state to enact full vote by mail in 1995, an effort led by both Democratic and Republican Secretaries of State,” said U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle, D-Ore., who introduced the House companion of the Vote at Home Act earlier this year. “We have seen the positive impact that mail in voting has had in Oregon – not only does it improve access for eligible voters, but every ballot has a paper copy making it the most secure form of voting. Voting is a Constitutionally protected right and I’ll fight to make sure every eligible voter can make their voice heard. I am proud to introduce legislation with Senator Wyden that does exactly that.”

Voting at home was recognized as a longtime option by all 50 states before the last presidential elections. Thirty states adopted or changed their laws for the 2020 general election, allowing voters to cast their ballots from home to provide greater accessibility and protect public health. In the November 2020 election, nearly 50 percent of voters used a vote-at-home ballot, an all-time high in federal races. It expands voting access to people who have health issues, family or work responsibilities, and lack transportation.

The Vote at Home Act, which was first introduced by Wyden in 2017, would make innovative electoral reforms across America by:

Promoting the Ability of Voters to Vote by Mail – All registered voters would receive ballots in the mail weeks before Election Day, allowing them to carefully research candidates and issues well ahead of Election Day to inform their vote.

– All registered voters would receive ballots in the mail weeks before Election Day, allowing them to carefully research candidates and issues well ahead of Election Day to inform their vote. Expanding Options for Casting Ballots – All registered voters would have the ability to cast their ballot through the mail or a drop-off site. Voters residing in states with in-person, same-day registration would still have the option to vote at a polling station in lieu of voting at home.

– All registered voters would have the ability to cast their ballot through the mail or a drop-off site. Voters residing in states with in-person, same-day registration would still have the option to vote at a polling station in lieu of voting at home. Funding the United States Postal Service – The legislation would provide the USPS funding to cover costs associated with mailing ballots both to and from voters in federal elections. This would allow states to save money by transitioning away from polling stations and reduce a major barrier for voters with the federal government absorbing the cost associated with USPS delivery.

– The legislation would provide the USPS funding to cover costs associated with mailing ballots both to and from voters in federal elections. This would allow states to save money by transitioning away from polling stations and reduce a major barrier for voters with the federal government absorbing the cost associated with USPS delivery. Enacting Automatic Voter Registration – States would be required to ensure that each eligible citizen who provides identifying information to the state motor vehicle authority is automatically registered to vote. The provision also ensures voters are then allowed to opt out if they so choose.

Joining Wyden in the Senate include Senators Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Brian Schatz, D-Hawai’i, Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

“Voting by mail has worked in Oregon for years. It’s quick and secure—helping folks in red, blue, and purple states safely make their voices heard in our elections,” Merkley said. “This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. Expanding vote by mail nationwide is a secure way to ensure all eligible voters can exercise this constitutional right.”

“Colorado has led the way on efforts to expand access to the ballot, and it shows,” Bennet said. “Our state has one of the highest voter turnout rates in the country because of commonsense reforms like automatic registration and vote-by-mail. It’s time the rest of the country does too.”

“As Republicans in Congress and in states across the country continue to attack voting rights, it is critical that we increase access to vote-at-home methods and make the right to vote accessible to all voters,” Markey said. “I am proud to join Senator Wyden in reintroducing the Vote at Home Act to ensure that we protect and expand voting rights, and in the process, strengthen our democracy and people’s sense of civic duty.”

The legislation is endorsed by Stand Up America, National Vote at Home Institute, Institute for Responsive Government Action, End Citizens United/Let America Vote Action Fund, and the Jewish Democratic Council of America.

“Voting by mail is essential for millions of Americans––including working people, college students, rural residents, and seniors––who rely on it to make their voices heard,” said Brett Edkins, Managing Director of Policy and Political Affairs at Stand Up America. “It provides a secure and convenient way to cast our ballots, especially for those who face challenges getting to the polls due to long distances, hectic work schedules, and other barriers. The Vote at Home Act is a crucial step toward strengthening our democracy by ensuring every voter has the option to cast their ballot from home, return it with a pre-paid envelope, and be automatically registered at their local DMV. We are grateful to Senator Wyden and Representative Hoyle for continuing to champion the freedom to vote in Congress.”

“If you want to support and strengthen our democracy, there’s no better way than to support Vote at Home election systems,” said Barbara Smith Warner, the Executive Director of the National Vote at Home Institute. “When every active registered voter automatically receives a mailed out paper ballot, several weeks before every election; can return them by postage-free mail or in person to a wide range of accessible, convenient and secure locations; and can track them online, in real time, to ensure their vote is counted, we all win.”

“Every eligible American should have the opportunity to cast their ballot in an accessible and secure way, and that’s exactly what this legislation ensures,” said Sam Oliker-Friedland, Executive Director of the Institute for Responsive Government Action. “At a time when so many proposals are full of unimplementable mandates and obstacles to voting, the Vote at Home Act is a reminder of what good policy looks like: Secure Automatic Voter Registration is the best way to ensure that eligible voters get registered to vote and their information is regularly updated.”

The text of the bill is here.

A web version of this release is here.

###