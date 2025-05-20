NBA Playoff Notes

The Western Conference Finals begin Tuesday night with Minnesota at Oklahoma City starting at 5:30 on ESPN.

Pacers-Knicks renew a rivalry with memorable moments involving Reggie Miller, Spike Lee and others

NEW YORK (AP) — The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks have faced each other eight times in the postseason. Those matchups have produced some memorable NBA moments involving Reggie Miller, Spike Lee and others. With the teams set to meet again in the Eastern Conference finals beginning Wednesday, a look at some of those notable highlights.