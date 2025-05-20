5/19 Goldendale City Council meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Goldendale voters will get a chance to vote on a city sales tax increase, following a vote of the Goldendale City Council last night. Councilor Loren Meagher cited a state law that allows cities to enact a one tenth of one percent sales tax dedicated to police and firefighters, if approved by voters:

“This means outside businesses, tourism and others would contribute 10 cents for every 100 dollars spent within the city limits of Goldendale, and this is estimated to bring in 90 to 100 thousand dollars every year. This is for public safety. Point one five of that would be shared with the county and the city retainage would be point eight five percent.”

Councilors voted to prepare an ordinance to put the matter on the ballot.

Councilors did approve, with some adjustments, a contact with Rick Lundin to consult on development of the city’s airport.

And there will be at least one new person on the Goldendale City Council in January. Councilor Miland Walling made this announcement:

“I did not file for re-up on the city council this time. This would be my eighth year and the end of the year will be my last year. I enjoyed being on the city council, working with everyone, especially with the two mayors, Mayor Mike Canon and Mayor Dave Jones. And I mentioned to Dave that I’ll still be around and once in a while I’ll step in and get the latest of what’s going on.”

One issue that did not come up last night was the proposed changes in parking on East Collins Street. That’s because the committee making any revised recommendations hasn’t been able to meet previously. That is scheduled for this Wednesday.