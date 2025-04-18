NBA Play-in Action

Herro scores 30 points to lead Heat past Hawks 123-114 in OT in play-in and into NBA playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 30 points while sinking two 3-pointers in overtime and the Miami Heat regrouped after losing an early lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 on Friday night and make NBA Play-In Tournament history. Miami will play at Cleveland on Sunday night in the opening game of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Davion Mitchell scored only seven points in regulation before added three 3-pointers in overtime for Miami.