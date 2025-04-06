Get pumped for breast milk ice cream

It may actually be appropriate to scream at this latest ice cream flavor.

The baby product company Frida has announced that it will be selling breast milk ice cream.

Inspired by what Rachel Green once famously called “juice squeezed from a person,” the ice cream is described as being “packed with similar nutrients to breast milk and formula, including Omega-3s for brain power, energy-boosting lactose, protein, vitamins and minerals.”

Frida adds that breast milk ice cream “tastes sweet, nutty, and with a hint of salt,” and “satisfies late-night cravings and fuels your body too.”

You may notice that April 1 is right around the corner, but a rep for Frida tells ﻿People that this isn’t an April Fools’ Day prank.

You can give Frida your email to, as the company puts it, “stay abreast” of breast milk ice cream updates, via Frida.com.