Tuesday, MCFR crews were on scene at Adventist Health Columbia Gorge for an oxygen storage container leaking from a valve outside the hospital. A portion of East 19th street was affected by a temporary road closure until the incident was resolved. A specialist was brought in to assist with the leak and crews remained onsite until the leak was mitigated in the afternoon. The hospital is open and operating as normal.
###
Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue respond to a leaking Oxygen Storage Container at Adventist Health Columbia Gorge
Tuesday, MCFR crews were on scene at Adventist Health Columbia Gorge for an oxygen storage container leaking from a valve outside the hospital. A portion of East 19th street was affected by a temporary road closure until the incident was resolved. A specialist was brought in to assist with the leak and crews remained onsite until the leak was mitigated in the afternoon. The hospital is open and operating as normal.