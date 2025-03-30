Kermit the Frog to give commencement speech at University of Maryland

The lovers, the dreamers and him.

Kermit the Frog is set to deliver the commencement address at the University of Maryland this spring. The university just so happens to be Jim Henson‘s alma mater, where he graduated with a degree in home economics in 1960.

The University of Maryland released a video announcing the commencement speaker, where it listed out all of the green amphibian’s accomplishments. The Muppet was described as an environmental advocate, bestselling author, Peabody Award winner, international superstar, “amphibitarian,” friend to all creatures and champion of creativity, kindness and believing in the impossible.

Kermit made a quick appearance at the end of the video announcement. “Uh, I guess it’s me,” he said.

In a statement shared by Entertainment Weekly, Kermit also said nothing could make him happier than to speak at the University of Maryland.

“I just know the class of 2025 is going to leap into the world and make it a better place, so if a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I’ll be there!” Kermit said.

The university’s president, Darryll J. Pines, also shared a statement about Kermit coming to speak to the graduating class.

“I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit the Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives,” Pines said. “Our pride in Jim Henson knows no bounds, and it is an honor to welcome Kermit the Frog to our campus, 65 years after Mr. Henson graduated from the University of Maryland.”

This won’t be the first time Kermit will be celebrated at the university. A bronze statue of the famous frog sitting next to Henson is located on its campus in the Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

Kermit’s commencement speech will take place on May 21.