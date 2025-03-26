LeBron James beats buzzer with tip to lift Lakers past Pacers and keep record streak alive

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James had a buzzer-beating tip-in to cap a 10-point fourth quarter, Luka Doncic scored 34 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 120-119 on Wednesday night. James extended his NBA-record streak of 10 or more points to 1,283 games — barely. He was 0 for 6 with three points through the first three quarters. He finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Doncic also had seven rebounds, seven assists and made six 3-pointers. Austin Reaves added 24 points as the Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak to move into a tie with Memphis for the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points to lead Indiana.