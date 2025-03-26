It’s always here comes the boom, never why comes the boom

Here comes the boom to New Jersey, but no one knows why.

As reported by NJ.com, those who live in the city of Cape May reported hearing a loud, unidentifiable noise that caused shaking around town.

As for the source of the boom, NJ.com notes that no earthquake in the area was reported during the time it was heard, though a flight tracker app pinged a military aircraft flying near Maryland and Delaware that is capable of making such a noise.

Even still, the Cape May police chief says that the military did not report any flying jets to local law enforcement.

The mystery of the New Jersey boom continues!