The catwalk briefly turned into the bird-walk during the recent Paris Fashion Week.

As shown in video posted by InStyle magazine, a pigeon flew in and strutted its stuff for expectant onlookers attending the scheduled show by Chanel.

“COO IS THIS DIVA?” the post’s caption reads, which is definitely a better pun than we can come up with.

If fashion starts to get a lot more feathery this season, we’ll know why.