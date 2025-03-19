Ice cream-deficient child turns to 911 for help

A 4-year-old boy in Wisconsin did way more than just scream for ice cream.

According to the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department, the young lad had called 911 because his “mom was being bad and needed to go to jail.”

Upon arriving at his home, officers found out that the mom’s sin was eating her son’s ice cream. Once he saw that police had actually arrived, the boy stated that “he no longer wanted her to go to jail and just wanted some ice cream” and “didn’t want mom in trouble anymore.”

After verifying that the ice cream situation was the real reason the child called, the officers left the home, only to return the next day and surprise him with ice cream.

Hopefully the next time this kid wants some ice cream, he’ll try a less rocky road to get it.