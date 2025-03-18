Swan ducks out of the way of traffic on Orlando street

The Orlando Police Department was led on a wild goose chase to try and catch a different waterfowl.

According to a Facebook post from the OPD, officers were called after a swan was seen wandering through traffic on the street Bumby Avenue.

The swan was quickly apprehended, and was transported to the Lake Eola House government office.

“Although this swan doesn’t appear to call Lake Eola home, we’re happy it’s now out of harm’s way,” the post reads. “Let this serve as another reminder to slow down and stay focused while driving—you never know what you’ll encounter on the road.”

While decidedly not a goose, let us all applaud this swan’s ducking skills to avoid getting hit by a car.