Curry has 28 points, Kerr becomes Warriors’ regular-season victory leader in 97-94 win over Knicks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists two days after becoming the first player in NBA history with 4,000 3-pointers and a day after turning 37, leading the Golden State Warriors past the New York Knicks 97-94 on Saturday night.

Steve Kerr became the Warriors’ regular-season victory leader, passing late Hall of Famer Al Attles with his 558th victory in his 11th season. He was recognized on the scoreboard after the final buzzer followed by congratulations from some of his coaching colleagues.

Golden State won its seventh straight overall — and at home — and 12th in 13.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 12 rebounds for New York. He hit a timely 3-pointer with 4:38 to play before fouling out late. Towns dunked over Jimmy Butler to start the game.

Butler again did a little bit of everything with 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds. The Warriors are 14-2 with Butler since he made his debut Feb. 8 and 14-1 in games he has played.

Takeaways

Knicks: New York held a 49-45 rebounding advantage. The Knicks had won two straight, including an 114-113 overtime win Wednesday at Portland.

Warriors: Gui Santos earned his second start as the Warriors used their 36th different lineup, second-most behind the 76ers. … G Brandin Podziemski missed his fourth straight game with a lower back strain but the hope is he will return Tuesday against Denver.

Key moment

Butler hit a Curry-like 38-foot 3 to end the first quarter with a defender in his face — then Curry himself did it moments before the halftime buzzer.

Key stat

After shooting 56.4% and 51.2% from long range in their previous two games, the Warriors were just 13 for 41 (31.7%).

Up next

The Knicks travel back cross-country to host Miami on Monday night while the Warriors continue their season-long seven-game homestand when the Nuggets visit Tuesday night.

