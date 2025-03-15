App-lantic Avenue: Monopoly goes cashless

If your favorite part of Monopoly is smugly watching the people you consider friends dispiritingly handing over their hard-earned multicolor bills after landing on the hotels you built on Boardwalk, then we have some equally dispiriting news.

Publisher Hasbro has announced the launch of Monopoly App Banking, described as an

“app-assisted Monopoly game.” According to a press release, the app “[eliminates] the need for physical cash and counting.”

Of course, the classic Monopoly with all the tangible fake money still exists, for those who always insist on being the banker.

If they try to replace the thimble again, though, we riot.