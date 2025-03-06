Wanted Suspect in The Dalles found

The City of The Dalles Police have a case update on a Facebook post asking for information about an unidentified individual in a video that has been identified and arrested for multiple charges including, theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, arrest warrants, fleeing law enforcement and more. Detectives are still investigating the case and identifying victims and stolen property.

The arrest was made when The Dalles detectives tracked the suspect to Arlington, where he was located in a stolen vehicle by Gilliam County Deputies. Authorities from Gilliam County and Moro County as well as the Oregon State Police pursued the suspect east on Interstate 84 and ultimately took him into custody. This individual is believed to be responsible for a wave of local crimes and has been a priority for TDPD to locate.

TDPD thanks our partner agencies for their assistance. Cases are being forwarded to the Wasco County District Attorney for charging consideration.

