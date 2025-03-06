House Passes Newhouse Bipartisan Resolution Censuring Representative Al Green

March 6, 2025

Press Release

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the House of Representatives passed Rep. Dan Newhouse’s (WA-04) resolution censuring Rep. Al Green (D-TX) for violating the rules of decorum in the House of Representatives during President Trump’s address to a Joint Session of Congress this week. The resolution passed by a bipartisan vote of 224-198-2.

“President Trump’s address to Congress was not a debate or a forum; he was invited by the Speaker to outline his agenda for the American people,” said Rep. Newhouse. “The actions by my colleague from Texas broke the rules of decorum in the House, and he must be held accountable. We can and must do better, and it is critical that we reprimand this behavior and restore respect for the institution, each other, and the people that sent us here to work for them.”

Majority Leader Steve Scalise said, “During President Trump’s Joint Address, Rep. Al Green interrupted the President numerous times in a disgraceful display breaching proper conduct, rising to shout at President Trump and make a spectacle of the proceedings. Despite being warned by Speaker Johnson and repeatedly instructed to take his seat, Rep. Green continued shouting, impeding the President from addressing Congress and America, and eventually had to be escorted out of the House Chamber by the Sergeant at Arms to restore order and allow President Trump to continue with his speech.”



“This type of behavior is unacceptable and strictly prohibited by House Rules. We cannot tolerate such disruptions and outbursts during official proceedings on the U.S. House floor. I’m grateful to Rep. Newhouse for bringing this resolution to hold Rep. Green accountable and condemn this shameful behavior.”

Majority Whip Tom Emmer said, “Rep. Al Green’s outburst during President Trump’s joint address to Congress was a clear violation of decorum, especially after ignoring repeated warnings. I commend Rep. Dan Newhouse for leading the effort to censure this behavior, reinforcing the importance of maintaining order in the House and respect for our institutions.”

House GOP Conference Chair Lisa McClain said, “Representative Al Green disrespected the President’s constitutional obligation and the American people. Respect, order, and duty must always prevail over incivility, chaos, and personal grandstanding. We must maintain order and decorum in the People’s House. I am disappointed, but not surprised, to see 198 Democrats voted in support of his actions.”

Full text of the resolution can be found here .

###