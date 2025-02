If you’re a music lover, you might file this one under “retirement goals.”

Guinness World Records just certified a British choir of 17 as the world’s oldest, with an average age of 94. The Prime Timers, as they’re known, range in age from a spry 87 to an impressive 99.

The singing seniors seem to be quite social, since the choir is made up of members from seven different retirement homes.

You can check out a snippet of their record-setting Christmas concert on YouTube.