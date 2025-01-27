Tortilla chip arsonist sentenced to 12 years in prison

Missouri’s tortilla chip arsonist is going behind bars.

According to a press release issued by the Springfield Fire Department, 44-year-old Patricia Williams has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after setting fire in a house using a pack of Takis.

Williams started the fire by pouring gasoline onto the floor and a pile of laundry, with a flaming bag of Takis as the finishing touch. She chose that particular snack because its high grease content would help ignite a larger fire, proving that being smart enough to know the relative combustibility of a substance does not mean you’re smart enough to not commit arson.

Three other people were in the home at the time of the blaze, though they all were able to exit the building without harm.