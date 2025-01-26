NFL Playoff Guide: Chiefs back in the Super Bowl and open as slight favorites against the Eagles

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl to try for an unprecedented three-peat when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Kansas City opened as a 1 1/2-point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Chiefs won another AFC championship Sunday, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29. In the NFC, the Eagles bulldozed past the upstart Washington Commanders 55-23 in the day’s early game.

Kansas City and Philadelphia will face each other in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. The Chiefs edged the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

There will be a lot of familiar faces for both teams in the rematch: Mahomes and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts are again under center. But there’s some new blood, too, including Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who ran for three TDs in the NFC title game.

The Chiefs will be playing in the title game for the fifth time in six seasons and are going for their fourth championship in the same span.

NFL playoff schedule

Feb. 9: Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia vs. Kansas City (Chiefs -1.5).

NFL playoff results

(Wild-card round)

AFC: Texans 32, Chargers 12

AFC: Ravens 28, Steelers 14

AFC: Bills 31, Broncos 7

NFC: Eagles 22, Packers 10

NFC: Commanders 23, Buccaneers 20

NFC: Rams 27, Vikings 9

(Divisional round)

AFC: Chiefs 23, Texans 14

AFC: Bills 27, Ravens 25

NFC: Commanders 45, Lions 31

NFC: Eagles 28, Rams 22

(Conference championships)

AFC: Chiefs 32, Bills 29

NFC: Eagles 55, Commanders 23

NFL playoff format

The 14-team bracket is in its fifth season after debuting during the 2020 season. Seven teams advanced to the postseason from both the AFC and the NFC.

The four division winners in each conference earned the top four seeds, ranked by their records. The last three teams were all wild-card selections, also ranked by record.

The format means the No. 1 seed in each conference is very important because it guarantees a wild card-round bye and homefield advantage until the Super Bowl. For the other 12 teams in the opening round, the No. 7 seed travels to the No. 2 seed, No. 6 goes to No. 3 and No. 5 travels to No. 4.

