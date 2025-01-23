The Force is strong with this newly discovered giant sea bug

A short time ago in our very own galaxy, a giant sea bug named after Darth Vader was discovered.

As reported by Live Science, the water-dwelling critter, which was found in the South China Sea, has been dubbed Bathynomus vaderi because its head looks like the Star Wars villain’s helmet.

As if that’s not intimidating enough, the bug’s large size of 2.2 pounds and 12.8 inches long earns it a “supergiant” classification; it’s among the largest known isopods.

We’re going to add a supergiant sea creature named after one of the scariest villains in cinema history to the list of things we find disturbing, alongside your lack of faith.