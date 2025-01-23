Oregon Department of Education Launches Online Report Card, Improves Access to Student Performance Metrics

Online tool is a response to Oregon school districts and communities looking for easier ways to see and access critical data.



(Salem, OR) – Today, Governor Tina Kotek and the Oregon Department of Education announced the launch of the Online Report Card that makes crucial K-12 public education data more accessible for students, families, and community members.

“In the past, despite the availability of the data, the public couldn’t easily access and understand how their schools were doing. That changes today,” said Governor Kotek. “I believe Oregon’s future depends on the success of its students. The online report card shows that we’re focused on outcomes and transparency.”

Many Oregonians are familiar with sifting through multiple Excel sheets, PDFs, and many web pages to access student data. Several of Oregon’s rural school districts expressed to ODE that staff time and efforts were hindered by how cumbersome the system was.

The new Online Report Card provides a wide array of school, district, and state accountability data, including graphs for regular attendance, the percentage of 9th Graders On-Track to graduate from high school, and other key indicators. The tool shows 2023-24 data that has already been released and will be updated in the fall each year. Data visualizations are provided for specific student groups, including displaying by race/ethnicity, Individualized Education Program status, and English Learner status. The Online Report Card is also available in Spanish.

“The Online Report Card is a vital step toward advancing educational equity by making critical data more transparent and accessible to all. This tool equips families and community members with information that helps them to actively engage in our shared mission of supporting every student’s success. As someone passionate about the power of data, I am excited about the visualizations that make it easier for Oregonians to understand how our education system is serving students and where we must do better to ensure Oregon’s children thrive,” ODE Director Dr. Charlene Williams said.

The Online Report Card’s features include:

Visual displays of data that compare schools to their school district and to the state.

The ability to update visualizations to view grade levels and different student groups.

Data are also displayed in a tabular format beneath the data visualizations.

Data for the selected institution, year, and indicator can be downloaded into a spreadsheet.

The Online Report Card and all its data components are also available in Spanish.

“Learning from data helps us build a stronger education system that serves every scholar and ensures we make significant progress toward boosting attendance, improving early literacy and creating a culture of care that includes wrap-around support. Go online to view the report card today and see Oregon student success tomorrow,” Dr. Williams said.

