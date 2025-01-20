Sting, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform at FireAid benefit concert

While a number of the songs on Taylor Swift‘s album The Tortured Poets Department are believed to be about her short-lived 2023 relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, he seems to be denying a report that his band’s next album will include a song about their relationship.

The British tabloid The Sun reported that the song, allegedly the album’s title track, will be called “God Has Entered My Body,” and include the line, “Keep your head up Princess, your tiara is falling.”

When the article was posted on The 1975 subreddit, Matty himself, using his verified handle @TrumanBlackOG, responded. He wrote, “Huge if true” — which seems to be a sarcastic way of saying that it’s not true at all.

What’s more, back in 2021, Healy captioned an Instagram post “Keep your head up, princess, your tiara is falling,” which means its unlikely that line was inspired by Taylor.

On the other hand, last year, he captioned a post “GHEMB,” an acronym for “God Has Entered My Body.” But a couple of months ago, Healy posted what he said on Reddit was a “real tracklist” for the album, and a song with that title wasn’t on the list.

Last year, Healy said in an interview that he didn’t plan to write about his relationship with Taylor. He told the Doomscroll podcast, “I think that a lot of artists […] become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about and they want to address that, and fair enough.”

But he added, “Honestly, I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about […] my casual romantic liaisons – or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for, just because I was famous.”